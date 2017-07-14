National
Home > National

Beyonce Posts First Picture Of Twins On Instagram And They Look Stunning [Photo]

The Twins Are Here!

kysdc Staff
Leave a comment

Beyonce & Jay Z Are Tribal Royalty At Their Carter Push Party

10 photos Launch gallery

Beyonce & Jay Z Are Tribal Royalty At Their Carter Push Party

Continue reading Beyonce Posts First Picture Of Twins On Instagram And They Look Stunning [Photo]

Beyonce & Jay Z Are Tribal Royalty At Their Carter Push Party

Follow KYS On Twitter:

Beyonce took to Instagram early Friday morning to give the world their first glimpse of the twins. She broke the internet with her stunning photo holding Sir Carter and Rumi in a gorgeous long grown draped over her shoulder. She gave birth to baby Rumi and Sir Carter a month ago. Check the photo below…

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

 

INSTADAILY: Beyonce & Blue Ivy Wore Matching Green Dresses To The ‘Beauty & Beast’ Premiere

11 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: Beyonce & Blue Ivy Wore Matching Green Dresses To The ‘Beauty & Beast’ Premiere

Continue reading Beyonce Posts First Picture Of Twins On Instagram And They Look Stunning [Photo]

INSTADAILY: Beyonce & Blue Ivy Wore Matching Green Dresses To The ‘Beauty & Beast’ Premiere

 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos