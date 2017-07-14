Keph Swag

Keph Swag

Photo by Keph Swag

KYS Block Party
Home > KYS Block Party

#KYSBlockParty: Meet Rising DMV Star Keph Swag

J.R. Bang
Leave a comment

Follow KYS On Twitter:

Rising DMV star Keph Swag hit the stage at the #KYSBlockParty at the Kentland Community Center in Landover and had the crowd going crazy! Learn more about the young star as he talks with 93.9 WKYS’ own DJ Flava about whats in store.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Related: #KYSBlockParty: Meet DMV Rising Star Nia Monaé
Related:: “Product Of The DMV” Noochie Talks Meeting Angie Ange For The First Time

Keph Swag

DMV Rising Star Keph Swag At The #KYSBlockParty

15 photos Launch gallery

DMV Rising Star Keph Swag At The #KYSBlockParty

Continue reading #KYSBlockParty: Meet Rising DMV Star Keph Swag

DMV Rising Star Keph Swag At The #KYSBlockParty

Keph Swag

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos