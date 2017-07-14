Conor McGregor Says This Is Why He’s Not A Racist

Conor McGregor caught major heat earlier this week after racially taunting Floyd Mayweather during a fight event in Toronto on Tuesday — now the UFC fighter claims he has “proof” that he’s not a racist.

On Thursday, during the Brooklyn, New York stop on the Mayweather/McGregor tour, Conor boasted that there’s no way he could be racist because he loves Black people. Especially, Black women. He even joked that from the waist down, he’s a Black man. He then took shots at Mayweather’s former pal, 50 Cent, saying they are both “broke bi***es” who pretend to have money.

But it doesn’t get more Brooklyn than McGregor handing Floyd a copy of Jay Z’s 4:44 album and telling him to study it to learn how to build a real empire. Savage, ruthless.

See what else McGregor had to say in the video above and catch more trash talking from the fighters tomorrow at their next stop in London.

Mayweather and McGregor are set to face off on August 26.