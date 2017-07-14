King Carters: Beyoncé Shares First Photo Of Sir and Rumi!

By King Sukii

Behold, twin baby Carter magic!

After patiently awaiting the first official reveal of the Carter twins, the day has finally come when the world gets to meet them. Beyonce shared a photo on Instagram with the public, introducing us to Rumi and Sir Carter. Looking just like minis of Blue Ivy when she was just born, the Carter twins are cuter than we could have ever imagined.

In an Instagram post, Bey officially confirmed the names of the Carter twins, one month after their birth.

Bey was a lot more open with her second pregnancy, as far as photos go, so hopefully we can expect tons of pictures of her little ones in the near future. And of course, a dedication song from Jay Z

