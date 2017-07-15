Photo Of White Students Captioned ‘KKK’ Stirs Controversy At Chicago High School

NewsOne Staff

An image of eight White teenage girls who captioned their photo “KKK” has stirred controversy at a high school in Chicago, reports the Chicago Tribune.

According to the outlet, in the Snapchat photo the girls—who attend Barrington High School—were donning white shirts and formed triangles above their heads; causing many people to believe that they were emulating the Ku Klux Klan.

On Monday, after the image circulated on social media, several individuals demanded that Barrington District 220 reprimand the girls in the photo. Days later, students from Barrington High School and other local schools in the area held a demonstration to express their outrage, writes the outlet.

this is white girls at Barrington High School everyone, always setting great examples! pic.twitter.com/9j1a2EKg4d — nathan (@nathaanmoe) July 11, 2017

A Barrington High School senior told the Chicago Tribune that students at the school are “very prejudiced.”

Following the incident, the school district’s superintendent Brian Harris released a statement claiming that the district “does not condone the actions of the students in the photo and that the matter is under investigation.” However, on Friday he told the Chicago Tribune that he wasn’t sure if the girls displayed any type of misconduct.

A text conversation surrounding the matter claims that “KKK” is the initials of one of the girls in the photo, writes the source.

The school’s principal, Stephen McWilliams, was outraged over the incident and told students to bring other offensive images that they discovered to his attention, writes the source. The girls in the photo have yet to publicly comment on the situation.

Sadly, signs of racism within high schools has become an ongoing issue. In January, Maryland area schools were hit with racist threats by a White supremacist group who reportedly circulated a petition titled “Kool Kids Klan.”

SOURCE: Chicago Tribune

