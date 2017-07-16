DMX Is A Free Man!!!

Last week DMX was arrested on 14 counts of tax evasion.

DMX turned himself into authorities last week. According to Uncle Sam…X owes $1.7M in back taxes from 2002-2005.

If DMX is found guilty…he is looking at 44 years in the bing! On Friday, DMX pleaded not guilty to all 14 counts and paid his $500k bond. As soon as he got out…he Facetimed Swizz Beatz!!! Shortly after getting out, DMX was on stage a the Brooklyn Hip Hop Festival.

While X is out on bond…he will have to comply to strict drug testing and he’s not allowed to have any firearms in his possession.

