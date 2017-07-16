Are TI and Tiny Getting Back Together???

Could things be on the mend for TI and Tiny…

Tip and Tiny have been married since 2010 but they’ve been together since 2001. When news dropped in December that she hit him with them divorce papers…we thought it was officially over.

But there’s hope!!! Tiny just celebrated her 42nd birthday and before hopping a flight to St. Lucia, Tip posted a super sweet message on the gram about their relationship.

Not only did he send her the most gorgeous bouquet of flowers, in addition to financing the trip for her and her girls…he decided to crash the girls trip and they were spotted getting cozy on a lounge chair. Tip is laying on her lap while she rubbed his head.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: