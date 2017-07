You know we always celebrate all thing Taraji P. Henson

She just signed on to lend her voice to the sequel of Wreck-It Ralph. Taraji will star as an algorithm named Yesss who is an expert on the internet…in Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2. Taraji’s character Yesss will help Vanellope and Ralph escape the arcade!

Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 will be in theaters March 9, 2018.

