BlackLove: Newly Engaged Couple Mimics Barack And Michelle Obama In Photo Shoot

Cassi and Adam used iconic moments from the Former First Couple's life to express how much they are missed.

kysdc Staff
President Obama Hosts Chinese President Xi Jinping For State Visit

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty


Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. And one couple wants Barack and Michelle Obama to know just how much they are missed.

Newly engaged Cassi and Adam wanted to pay homage to the former President and First Lady for their engagement photo shoot. With the help of Cleveland-based photographer Natasha Herber, they did exactly just that.

Herber recently shared some outtakes of the couple’s shoot on Instagram, comparing their photo with a photo of the former First Couple found in the October 2016 Essence issue. Looks pretty similar, huh?

 

With the help of Herbert and event planner Covesa Gragg, the couple was able to pull off this incredible feat.

“When our Bride and Groom said ‘Can we try and duplicate one of their famous shots for our engagement pics?’ I was like let’s do an entire shoot- we can do this and this and THIS!” Gragg told Essence.

In addition to this particular iconic moment, Cassi and Adam’s shoot also included on-point recreations of Barack and Michelle embracing before the March 2009 National Newspaper Publishers Association reception and the two snuggling at the 2015 World Expo in the White House Diplomatic Reception Room.

We absolutely love this!

