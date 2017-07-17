Sevyn Streeter With The Fam

[Exclusive] Sevyn Streeter Talks #GirlDisrupted, Karaoke & More With The Fam

Sevyn Streeter finally released her debut solo album “Girl Disrupted” and it is getting rave reviews. Sev gives us the details on the new album plus what is Karaoke like with the star with Quicksilva & Danni Starr on The Fam In The Morning.

