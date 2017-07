Phresher On How It Felt To Get A Phone Call From 50 Cent [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Headkrack caught up with Phresher at Birthday Bash! They talked about the New York lifestyle, and whether he would be open to moving to Atlanta. Phresher talks about what he would bring to Atlanta from New York if he could, and his love for the city’s diversity. He also talks about how it felt to get a phone call from 50 Cent, collaborating with Remy Ma, and why he likes to see things (like the controversial “All Eyez On Me”) for himself rather than taking the critics’ word for it.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Plus, he laughs about fans being shocked by his appearance based on his raspy voice. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: 50 Cent Says Jay Z’s 4:44 Album Was Too Smart [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: Why Did 50 Cent Drop Out Off Chris Brown’s Tour? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: Why 50 Cent Wants To Be Killed Off His Own Show [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]