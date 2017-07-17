Twitter Rips Into R. Kelly After Reports Of A Sex-Obsessed Cult

R. Kelly has social media on fire with the disturbing news that he might be running a sex cult of young women. A Buzzfeed report claims parents are not able to contact their daughters because R. Kelly brainwashed them. According to the parents and folks who were once in Kelly’s circle, the R&B singer keeps the women at his homes in Atlanta and Chicago. They have to ask permission to leave the house, their eating and clothing is heavily monitored, and they must commit sexual acts while being filmed.
Ever since news of Kelly’s alleged cult hit the Internet, social media has been fueled with mostly outrage.
Many people brought up his past history of marrying Aaliyah when she was only 15 years old and the videotape of him allegedly urinating on an underage girl back in 2002.
The R&B singer has yet to respond to the reports, but we’ll continue to keep you posted.
