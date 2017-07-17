$1 Million In Marijuana Found In New Ford Fusions In Ohio

The new Ford Fusions are dope.

CNN reports Monday authorities are scratching their heads as to how $1 million worth of marijuana was hidden in new Ford Fusions in Ohio.

A dealership in Youngstown is making national news as their vehicles, which are produced in Mexico, made its way to their dealership with 14.5 kilos packed in each wheel.

“We’re aware of the situation and are taking it very seriously,” a Ford Motor Company spokesman said Saturday. “We are working with the FBI and Customs on an extensive investigation. We have confirmed that this is not happening at our plant or at our internal shipping yards.”

Similar busts happen in Minnesota and Phoenix earlier this year.