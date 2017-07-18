[Exclusive] Angela Rye Talks New Podcast, Self-Care and Donald Trump’s Latest Issues With The Fam

Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM

We love to hear Political strategist Angela Rye on CNN and other platforms giving their viewers the real about President Donald Trump. Rye is an outspoken voice for African-Americans and women on this talking head political shows don’t don’t feature a lot of black women. In many ways she has become our voice.

With the busy schedule, a brand new podcast and what has to be the stress of dealing with some of these Trump supports on camera and social media, Rye speaks on how she takes care of herself, the latest on Donald Trump and her new “Sophistiratchet” Podcast “On 1 With Angela Rye” which you can check out below.