The Internet Dragged Mariah Carey For This Performance

Mariah Carey is known for having a rough show (or two), but recent video footage of the star proves that she is unbothered by the talk of her weak performances

In the video that fans are calling one of the most underwhelming performances ever, MC barely moved and didn’t bother to keep up with the energy of her background dancers. Footage of the disappointing performance is said to be from a show during her Las Vegas residency. At one point during her set, MiMi seemed completely exhausted and even got one of her dancers to hold the mic for her.

But the Internet didn’t let the diva’s antics slide:

Honestly the videos from Vegas are killing my soul. What is Mimi doing? — Mike Wass (@mikewassmusic) July 18, 2017

Why do people still go to her concerts??? pic.twitter.com/1j3zwNu59H — Patrice Pannell (@patricepannell5) July 17, 2017

. @MariahCarey Listen, Queen. I’ve loved you my entire life, and want what’s best for you so hear this from all your fans: FIRE STELLA. — Prince Cigarettes 🦋 (@Devoted2Mimi) July 18, 2017

Mariah Carey will never get the dust off my coin for that performance. Ridiculous. — Anah Moleigh (@NewJacqCity) July 17, 2017

Earlier this month, Mimi returned to Las Vegas for the last leg of her residency. Despite being dragged on social media, Mariah will always be okay, as long as she has her die-hard LAMBs — the same people who let her disastrous New Year’s Eve performance slide.