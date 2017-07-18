The Internet Dragged Mariah Carey For This Performance

Mariah Carey is known for having a rough show (or two), but recent video footage of the star proves that she is unbothered by the talk of her weak performances.
In the video that fans are calling one of the most underwhelming performances ever, MC barely moved and didn’t bother to keep up with the energy of her background dancers. Footage of the disappointing performance is said to be from a show during her Las Vegas residency. At one point during her set, MiMi seemed completely exhausted and even got one of her dancers to hold the mic for her.
But the Internet didn’t let the diva’s antics slide:
Earlier this month, Mimi returned to Las Vegas for the last leg of her residency. Despite being dragged on social media, Mariah will always be okay, as long as she has her die-hard LAMBs — the same people who let her disastrous New Year’s Eve performance slide.
Mariah Carey's 17 Best Teeny Bikini Pics (PHOTOS)
17 photos Launch gallery
Mariah Carey's 17 Best Teeny Bikini Pics (PHOTOS)
1. Gotdamn! Mariah Carey was super sexy in I-D Magazine's June 2008 issue.Source:I-D Magazine/Tumblr 1 of 17
2. Mariah Carey waits for Nick Cannon to come home on Valentine's Day...Source:Racine F Pierre Instagram 2 of 17
3. Super sexy! Mariah & Miguel shoot the "Hermosa" video.Source:Instagram 3 of 17
4. Mariah Carey was super sexy in I-D Magazine's June 2008 issue.Source:I-D Magazine 4 of 17
5. Make no mistake about it - this mermaid costume was one of Mariah's best (and sexiest).Source:Splash 5 of 17
6. Off days by the pool with Miss Monroe must be the best.Source:Instagram 6 of 17
7. Mariah Carey was super sexy in I-D Magazine's June 2008 issue.Source:I-D Magazine 7 of 17
8. Helping hand? Mariah was spotted playing around the sand as the sun went down.Source:Splash 8 of 17
9. Nick Cannon loves him some Mariah Carey.Source:Instagram 9 of 17
10. Mariah was spotted behind-the-scenes shooting the "Beautiful" video with Miguel.Source:Instagram 10 of 17
11. Mariah has a "bad hair day," but a great bikini body night.Source:Instagram 11 of 17
12. Have we talked about how flat Mariah's stomach is?Source:Instagram 12 of 17
13. Mariah Carey waits for Nick Cannon to come home on Valentine's Day...Source:Racine F Pierre Instagram 13 of 17
14. Mariah has a listening session on the beach in a teeny red bikini.Source:Instagram 14 of 17
15. Mmm, Mmm good! Her bikini is made of candy.Source:Racine F Pierre Instagram 15 of 17
16. Mariah Carey shows off her bikini body in the snow.Source:Instagram 16 of 17
17. It's so hard to say goodbye.. to Mariah.. and her flawless body.Source:Instagram 17 of 17
comments – Add Yours