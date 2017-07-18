Entertainment
The Internet Dragged Mariah Carey For This Performance

See for yourself.

Staff
Mariah Carey Performs At The O2 Arena

Source: Brian Rasic / Getty


Mariah Carey is known for having a rough show (or two), but recent video footage of the star proves that she is unbothered by the talk of her weak performances.

In the video that fans are calling one of the most underwhelming performances ever, MC barely moved and didn’t bother to keep up with the energy of her background dancers. Footage of the disappointing performance is said to be from a show during her Las Vegas residency. At one point during her set, MiMi seemed completely exhausted and even got one of her dancers to hold the mic for her.

But the Internet didn’t let the diva’s antics slide:

Earlier this month, Mimi returned to Las Vegas for the last leg of her residency. Despite being dragged on social media, Mariah will always be okay, as long as she has her die-hard LAMBs — the same people who let her disastrous New Year’s Eve performance slide.

