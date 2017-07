Michael Vick has come along way!!!

He was once booted from the NFL for dog fighting. But after serving his punishment, he was able to rejoin the league. Well fast forward to the other day, Michael Vick did an interview saying that if Colin Kaepernick wants to get back in the NFL…he needs to cut his hair! Well Colin was not about that life!! He posted a pic with the definition of clapped back…by posting a definition of the Stockholm syondrome! Shots fired!!

