Here’s How Janet Jackson Is Planning Her Epic Comeback

Now that Janet Jackson is a mom, she’s doing whatever she can to ensure that her son is happy and surrounded by family — so much so that the singer moved back to the west coast to be with her own family.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the music legend has returned to Los Angeles, California, from New York City with her six-month-old son, Eissa Al Mana. A source revealed, “Los Angeles has always been home for Janet and she is enjoying having her family so close. It’s especially important to her because she wants her son to have a close relationship with her mother and family. Everyone is so happy to have her back home.”

Janet Jackson and baby Eissa at the The Ivy Restaurant in Beverly Hills 1 pic.twitter.com/kFjNHU0yQC — Michael Jackson CLUB (@mjjsource1) July 18, 2017

But the star isn’t just returning home for personal matters. An insider added that Janet is working on the final preparations of her State of the World tour, which includes getting her body in tip top shape. A source added that the new mom has already lost over 65 pounds and is focused on a rigorous exercise routine and eating clean, saying, “She will hit the stage with the passion and fire that her fans have come to expect from her when her tour starts on September 7.”

The grind doesn’t stop for the 51-year-old new mom, who is also reportedly set to do a “docu-series” with Netflix. The news of Janet’s big return comes after the singer split from her billionaire husband Wissam Al Mana back in April.

It’s great to see Ms. Jackson back and action.