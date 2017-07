Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM

One of the women involved in the R. Kelly “Cult” situation, Joycelyn Savage sends a harsh message to her father to leave her alone. Man, Kells got these women b y a string in love don’t he? Cardi B is known to speak her mind but how did talk show host Wendy Williams leave her speechless? All of this tea and more in thats what I heard with Danni Starr on The Fam In The Morning.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: