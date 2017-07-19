11 Hilarious Reactions to Beyoncé’s Bizarre Wax Figure

A Madame Tussaunds location is catching serious heat for one of their wax figures. Out of all the celebrity look-a-likes they create, the one you don’t want to mess up is

That’s right, the unidentified Madame Tussaunds location made an attempt (or lack thereof) to sculpture a Beyoncé figure. The wax figure has flatter hair, whiter skin and a face that resembles Lindsay Lohan more than Queen Bey. See below.

Now you know what 🤔 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 18, 2017 at 8:46pm PDT

Of course the Beyhive took to Twitter to express their outrage and it wasn’t pretty. They even took note from the #OscarsSoWhite hashtag and created the #TussaundsSoWhite hashtag. Here’s 11 of the most hilarious reactions:

https://twitter.com/MatthewACherry/status/887455550522277888

Me still looking for the real Beyonce wax figure cause this ain't it. pic.twitter.com/1jrseGp81A — Nicki (@nickiknowsnada) July 19, 2017

Bitch Beyoncé??? This looks more like a Bethany or a Becca or maybe a Britney…. https://t.co/btyw30zUp6 — RICK (@lifeofrickey) July 19, 2017

THIS IS NOT BEYONCÉ THIS IS A POOR MAN's MARIAH CAREY WITH SOME LINDSAY LOHAN MIXED IN NO NO NO @MadameTussauds pic.twitter.com/3l5xes0gH0 — Elizabeth Kiefer (@lizabeth_kiefer) July 19, 2017

it's a good thing you're not talking about *Beyoncé. cause this white woman is definitely not her. https://t.co/grl27L9XNM — nañi (@pettyblackgirI) July 19, 2017

WHY'D I THINK THIS WAS LINDSAY LOHAN NAAAAHHH TRY AGAIN https://t.co/YAIrXyeahF — kofi (@ManLikeKofii) July 19, 2017

Theory: Beyoncé wax figure makers have never seen Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/bZ2PWCUzUs — Michelle Lee (@heymichellelee) July 19, 2017

Remember when Formation came out and people seemed shocked Beyonce was black? That's who made these wax figures — Zola Ray (@zolamray) July 19, 2017

These wax figures continue to prove that only God is possible of making Beyoncé — state attorney (@beygency) July 18, 2017

Why does Beyonce's wax figure at Madame Tussaud's look less like #Beyoncé and more like Becky With The Good Hair tho? pic.twitter.com/8GevK9T2Mo — STRAWBERRY (@STRAWBERRYradio) July 19, 2017

Try again, Madame Tussaunds!

