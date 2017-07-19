News & Gossip
Who Is This White Woman Madame Tussauds Is Trying To Pass Off As Beyonce?

Staff
Madame Tussauds Museum to be opened in Istanbul

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty


The folks at Madame Tussauds wax museum in New York City have some explaining to do.

Yesterday, a visitor to the museum posted a photo of a figure who I guess was supposed to be Bey, but looks more like a hybrid of 2003-era Britney Spears and Leona Lewis in a Beyonce costume.

See the madness for yourself.

Now you know what 🤔

And worse, apparently, there is a history of fails when it comes to wax Beyonces.

See the evidence:

Construction Milestone For Madame Tussauds Hollywood

Source: John M. Heller / Getty


Friend Movement's 2014 Stardust Soiree

Source: Barry King / Getty


Friend Movement's 2014 Stardust Soiree

Source: Barry King / Getty


How do we fix this? What do you guys think?

