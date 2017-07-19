Daughter Surprises Parents Married For 38 Years With Photo Shoot To Replace Photos Lost In Fire

Hello Beautiful Staff

Jennifer and Timothy Bing have been married and in love for 38 years; however, if you want to see a photo from their wedding day, there is nothing. The pharmacy that they sent their wedding photos to be developed were burned down. As if this moment could not get any worse, Jennifer’s father passed away two weeks later. She has no physical memories of her father walking her down the aisle.

Their daughter, 31-year-old Ashleigh Bing, shared with TODAY, “They don’t have any wedding photos of their day except for a candid image taken by my mom’s cousin.” She adds, “And there’s someone’s arm reaching through the picture.”

Ashleigh, who is a photographer, worked with a client who wanted her bridal photos retaken because she didn’t like the original photographer’s work. This gave Ashleigh the idea to retake photos of her parents for their wedding anniversary.

Ashleigh surprised her parents by renting two dresses for her mom, hiring a makeup artist, and securing a corsage and flowers. She got both of her parents matching Chuck Taylors to wear.

Ashleigh’s mom, Jennifer, 65, told TODAY, “It was a very, very special day,” adding, “It was a day that gave me back some of what I lost.”

Jennifer’s father, Timothy, 66, stated, “If I had to sum it up in one word it would be ‘awesome.’ It brought back memories and made me realize the love I feel for my wife.”

So beautiful.

