How To Watch O.J. Simpson’s Parole Hearing

After being the subject of an award winning tv series and documentary, freedom may be on tap for the Juice. Here are the details for O.J. Simpson’s parole hearing today.

We will be live streaming the hearing in this post as well

What: O.J. Simpson’s parole hearing.

When: 10 a.m. (Pacific), noon (central), 1 p.m. ET.

Where: Nevada. Simpson is in Lovelock Correctional Facility.

TV: ESPN, HLN (Headline News).

Multiple outlets will be live streaming the hearing:

  • CBSN
  • Fox KTVU
  • News 2 KTVN
  • ABC KOLO 8
  • Reno Live News 4
  • News 3 Las Vegas
  • NBC News
  • CBS Los Angeles
  • KSNV News 3 Las Vegas
  • ABC News

