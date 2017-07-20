6 African Teens Missing In D.C. Following Robotics Competition

HAVE YOU SEEN THESE TEENS? Police say these members of African robotics team went missing after competition In DC https://t.co/4B6iECy47R pic.twitter.com/lU58oyjtrw — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) July 20, 2017

A group of teens who were in D.C. for a international robotics team have not been seen on Tuesday.

The missing teens are members of the Burundi robotics team and were taking part in the FIRST Global Challenge robotics competition being held in the District earlier this week.

The six teens, 18-year-old Richard Irakoze, 17-year-old Kevin Sabumukiza, 17-year-old Nice Munezero, 17-year-old Audrey Mwamikazi, 16-year-old Don Ingabire, and 18-year-old Aristide Irambona.

