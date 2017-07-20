WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 28: Police search for eight year old Re

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 28: Police search for eight year old Re

Photo by WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 28: Police search for eight year old Re

#TheFam
Home > #TheFam

6 African Teens Missing In D.C. Following Robotics Competition

shermradio
Leave a comment

A group of teens who were in D.C. for a international robotics team have not been seen on Tuesday.

The missing teens are members of the Burundi robotics team and were taking part in the FIRST Global Challenge robotics competition being held in the District earlier this week.

The six teens, 18-year-old Richard Irakoze, 17-year-old Kevin Sabumukiza, 17-year-old Nice Munezero, 17-year-old Audrey Mwamikazi, 16-year-old Don Ingabire, and 18-year-old Aristide Irambona.

robotics teens

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos