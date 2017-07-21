Kanye West Reportedly Has A Response To Jay-Z’s ‘4:44’ Diss

It seems as though Kanye West has been focusing on everything other than music this year, but leave it to Jay-Z to inspire him to return to rhyming.

Hov called out Yeezy in a couple of songs on 4:44 — now, sources are saying that Yeezy has a clap back diss track of his own for Jay. On the newest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast with Rory and Mal, one of the co-hosts claimed that he’d spoken to Kanye in L.A and that Yé “got a few words for him on his next album.”

Rory said, “[Kanye] wasn’t smiling. He was smiling before that conversation started. He said some funny sh*t. He said, ‘Yeah man, I was next to Jay for years standing right next to him, why he didn’t give me no jewels he put on the album?’ He was like, ‘Damn, he could have schooled me to all of this sh*t when I was right next to him.’ There’s some malice.”

Although neither Jay nor Yé have publicly addressed their beef, it’s obvious that the two have had a strained relationship for years. Remember Kanye called Hov out during the Saint Pablo tour for not coming to see Kim Kardashian after the robbery?

Are you here for a Kanye vs. Jay-Z rap beef?