Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Watch Blue Ivy Prove That She Has Moves Like Her Mama

She is definitely Beyoncé's child.

Staff
Leave a comment

2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: C Flanigan / Getty


Blue Ivy has already shown us how much she’s a daddy’s girl when she dropped a few bars on Jay-Z‘s 4:44 bonus track. But judging by her latest moves, B.I.C. definitely has some Beyoncé gifts as well.

The adorable five-year old proved that she’s totally up on the culture while dancing to “Just Do It” by The Execs as the rest of the Carter crew cheered her on. Blue showed off her sturdy Milly Rock, as she Hit Dem Folk with the Whip and Nae Nae. Although she is just a kid, her ability to stay right on beat has to be something she learned from watching her mother, or talent just runs through her veins.

Either way, the eldest Carter kid is a force to be reckoned with. Let’s not forget that she’s never seen a ceiling in her whole life.

Workkkkk #blueivy

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on

Everything is flacka.

Beyonce

The Carters: Beyonce, Blue Ivy, & Jay Z Take Over Europe This Summer

3 photos Launch gallery

The Carters: Beyonce, Blue Ivy, & Jay Z Take Over Europe This Summer

Continue reading The Carters: Beyonce, Blue Ivy, & Jay Z Take Over Europe This Summer

The Carters: Beyonce, Blue Ivy, & Jay Z Take Over Europe This Summer

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos