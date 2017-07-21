Watch Blue Ivy Prove That She Has Moves Like Her Mama

Blue Ivy has already shown us how much she’s a daddy’s girl when she dropped a few bars on Jay-Z ‘s 4:44 bonus track. But judging by her latest moves, B.I.C. definitely has some Beyoncé gifts as well.

The adorable five-year old proved that she’s totally up on the culture while dancing to “Just Do It” by The Execs as the rest of the Carter crew cheered her on. Blue showed off her sturdy Milly Rock, as she Hit Dem Folk with the Whip and Nae Nae. Although she is just a kid, her ability to stay right on beat has to be something she learned from watching her mother, or talent just runs through her veins.

Either way, the eldest Carter kid is a force to be reckoned with. Let’s not forget that she’s never seen a ceiling in her whole life.

Workkkkk #blueivy A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Jul 20, 2017 at 9:57pm PDT

Everything is flacka.