Kanye West’s ‘Pal’ Responds to Rumors That He Dated A Transgender Woman

New York performer and socialiteis spilling all the tea in her new memoir Doll Parts — including a pretty shocking claim about a well-known rapper. Lepore traces her history as a transgender game changer and artist, and one of the most revealing aspects of the book is her confession that she had a hip hop bae. Lepore details her relationship with the unnamed spitter, and some folks are starting to speculate that the man in question is

The New York Times explained the details of Lepore’s book saying, “Ms. Lepore describes having an assignation with a famous rapper whose songs often play in the clubs she frequents. Soon after, she writes, he got married, and ‘I couldn’t help but think that his wife had a similar body type to me.’”

Weezy did have some club bangers over the years and he is married. As for whether Kim Kardashian’s body type is similar to Amanda’s, you can do your own Googles and be the judge.

Page Six sources deny the rumors that Kanye was in a relationship with Amanda. A “close pal” said, “That is not within the realm of possibility.”

Lepore has yet to respond with a specific name to her rapper bae, so it seems the information will remain up in the air. We’ll keep you posted if more details should surface.

