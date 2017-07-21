Michael Vick Apologizes For Colin Kaepernick Hair Comments

Kaep even clapped back on Twitter, causing Vick to renege on his controversial statements. During an interview on the Dan Patrick Show on Thursday, the star, who spent 18 months behind bars for financing dog fights, offered up another apology to Kaepernick. He told the host, “At the end of the day, what I said, I should have never said. I think it was taken out of context in regards to what I was trying to convey, but I only want to help Kaepernick. I’m not a general manager, I’m not the guy who makes the decisions on getting him signed, and I’m truly sorry for what I said. I think I should have used a better choice of words.”

Vick added, “Obviously his Afro has nothing to do with him being signed and I wasn’t trying to relay that message. It was more so about helping him at the end of the day. In all my interviews all I have ever tried to do is help him and talk positive.” At least we know that Kaepernick is unbothered.

The brave athlete is still fighting for the rights of oppressed people and unapologetically rocking a tight Afro to complete the look.

Now, that’s a true superstar.