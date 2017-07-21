Entertainment
Mike Conley Jr. Gives A Hilarious Response To People Saying His Baby Is ‘Too White’

He defends his kid.

Sacramento Kings v Memphis Grizzlies

Source: Joe Murphy / Getty

Mike Conley Jr. made headlines last month when he signed a five-year $153 million contract with the Memphis Grizzlies, making him the highest paid player in NBA history. But on social media, the 29-year old is getting more attention because of his son. The athlete welcomed his baby boy, Myles, with his wife at the end of 2016 — but something about Myles has folks questioning if the child was even his.

According to some, Myles was a little “too White” to be Mike’s kid.

Despite the rude comments, Mike seemed to be taking it all in stride. He posted a pic of Myles on Instagram with the hashtags #BlueEyes and #runsinthefam, then followed it with a “You are the father” Maury pic and a video of himself doing the Shmoney dance:

My little guy #BlueEyes #runsinthefam #imNOTthatnice 😂✌️

A post shared by Mike Conley (@mac11) on

Seems like Mike is giving light work to the social media haters.

 

