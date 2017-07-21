Overjoyed: Stevie Wonder Marries Longterm Girlfriend Tomeeka Bracy

Third times a charm for soulful singerThe 67-year-old married his longterm girlfriend Tomeeka Bracy at Hotel Bel-Air last weekend, according to People.

“It was a beautiful wedding. The ceremony was lavish and very romantic. There were celebrity guests, including John Legend,” a source tells PEOPLE. “Family is very important to Stevie and all of his kids were involved in the wedding.”

The nuptials were loaded with star power, including performances from Babyface, Pharrell, Usher and John Legend.

The newlywed eventually went on stage to sing for his new wife himself.

Stevie and Tomeeka share two children together, Bracy and Nia. The musical legend has nine kids total from his three marriages. He was married to Syreta Wright from 1970-1972 and Kai Millard from 2001-2012.

SOURCE: PEOPLE

