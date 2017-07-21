Trump’s Press Secretary Sean Spicer Finally Quits

It was just a matter of time before the White House press secretary, Sean Spicer, resigned. He was the spokesman for an administration that has difficulty telling the truth, which made him the target of fierce criticism and humor.

The New York Times reports that Spicer stepped down on Friday over President Donald Trump‘s hiring of Anthony Scaramucci as communications director.

However, the reasons for Spicer leaving his post are likely much deeper. Trump was reportedly displeased with Spicer’s performance following his firing of FBI director James Comey . As the White House’s explanations for the firing evolved, Spicer appeared frustrated and unable to keep up with Trump’s shifting stories.

Many in the media and public lost respect for Spicer from the early days of the administration. The Washington Post gave him “four Pinocchios” for his obvious lie about the size of Trump’s inauguration crowd, claiming it was the “largest audience to ever witness an inauguration.”

Sean Spicer is out as press secretary after six months. Some of his spiciest moments: pic.twitter.com/7q8jqhNQdj — POLITICO (@politico) July 21, 2017

Time after time, Spicer stepped to the podium and told untruths for the administration with a straight face–often becoming confrontational with journalists who questioned him.

The Times reported that Trump hired Scaramucci on Friday, disregarding Spicer’s objections. Trump reportedly asked Spicer to stay, but the outgoing press secretary declined and warned that appointing the financier is “a major mistake.”

Politico describes Scaramucci as “a natural schmoozer and fixture on the global financial scene.” He’s a Republican deep-pocket donor who’s unliked by former Republican National Committee chairman Reince Priebus, who now serves as Trump’s chief of staff.

Scaramucci, however, has the boss’ support and confidence. Trump reportedly loves how Scaramucci has defended him on TV over the Russia scandal.

According to Politico, hiring Scaramucci may signal that Priebus has fallen out of grace with Trump.

