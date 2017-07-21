Seven Chick Flicks That Every Black Girl Should See

Black girl magic is shining more than ever. What better way to celebrate than with fun films that highlight Black sisterhood and solidarity?

With the success of shows like Insecure and Chewing Gum, everybody is interested in seeing what the cool Black girls are wearing, saying and doing. But when it comes to films highlighting health, Black female friendships, we still have a long way to go. Thank God for movies like Girls Trip, which is in theaters now, for reminding us that Black girl friendships are still thriving and profitable.

Check out these Black chick flicks that every Black girl needs to see:

Set It Off (1996)

#Vintage 😍😍😍❤️ #setifoff A post shared by @charliebrowneyes on Sep 27, 2016 at 8:01pm PDT

Nothing says loyalty like robbing a bank with your best friends. With an all-star cast including Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith, the 1996 film had us rooting for criminals. If you haven’t seen it before, be prepared, it’s a tear-jerker.

Waiting To Exhale (1995)

Never be afraid to be yourself. Your friends won't judge you. #WaitingToExhale is on the #STARZ app. #WhitneyHouston #AngelaBassett A post shared by STARZ (@starz) on May 31, 2017 at 9:54am PDT

Sad tears, happy tears, lots of men and lots of wine not only describes most Black girl friendships, but also explains the plot of Terry Mcmillan‘s 1995 flick Waiting to Exhale. The film has quotes for days and is a must-see for all brown girls. Angela Bassett and Whitney Houston as the main characters are the icing on the magical cake.

Beauty Shop (2005)

Some of the most juicy gossip and tales of heartbreak go down in the beauty salon. Queen Latifah highlighted Black sista hub in her 2005 Beauty Shop — which was a spinoff of the Barbershop franchise. It doesn’t get anymore beautifully Black than a film about a salon, filmed in Atlanta and starring actresses like Alfre Woodard and Sherri Shepherd.

Eve’s Bayou (1997)

THIS! Ha! 🤓 #EvesBayou #tbt A post shared by Jake Smollett (@jakesmollett) on Nov 17, 2016 at 5:36pm PST

Sisterhood isn’t always something light and fun — ish often gets real. Eve’s Bayou highlights complex emotions of love, hate and guilt, wrapped up in a pretty, southern bow. Although Eve’s mother and sister experience lots of emotional turmoil over her father’s shortcomings, the 10-year old golden child finds friendship, love and solace with her Aunt Mozelle. Lynn Whitfield, Jurnee Smollett and Megan Good are apart of the star-studded cast.

The Color Purple (1985)

Friendship and solidarity doesn’t get any more real than with blood sisters. The Color Purple touched on lots of themes that pertained to the Black community, but the relationship between 14-year old Celie and her younger sister Nettie is what carried the film. This film of sisterhood and womanhood is a true classic.

Daughters of the Dust (1991)

Spirituality and family are running themes in any Black female friendship. Daughters of the Dust perfectly depicted the plight of the Black woman to keep her culture and spirit alive against oppressive forces. The 1991 gem from Black woman film-maker Julie Dash also shows that with united, mountains can be moved.

Pariah (2011)

It’s hard enough being a Black girl in America — add being a lesbian. Pariah tells the story of a 17-year-old African-American teen in Brooklyn, who slowly but surely comes to embrace her identity. Although the film showcases the deep hurts that can take place in friendships, it also shows how a person’s life could change for the better just from stepping into your authentic self.

Catch Girls Trip in theaters on July 21.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: