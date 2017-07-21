Mother Whose One-Year-Old Allegedly Died In A Hot Car Was ‘Picky’ About Babysitters

More information has come to light regarding Dijanelle Fowler, the mother who left her one-year-old daughter in a hot car while she got her hair braided, resulting in the little girl’s death.

Reports state that Fowler parked in the lot outside of Mahogany’s Hair Studio in DeKalb County, Georgia and left her baby Skyler in the car with the air conditioning on, but at some point it cut off. By the time Fowler returned to her car from her appointment, Skyler was dead.

Dijanelle Fowler pictures,left her One-year-old baby girl in a hot car for six hours to death https://t.co/ARfQdnrrmn pic.twitter.com/tocf9XdJLd — infowe (@infowe) July 19, 2017

The sad thing is the hair studio was kid friendly, and they even had a booster seat for young customers. However, it seems Fowler was very selective about who was around her child. Capt. Jerry A. Lewis told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, “My understanding is she was very picky about who had access to her child, which was why the child was with her most of the time.”

Atlanta detectives said there was no indication that Fowler was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. A 25-year-old former college basketball player and biology major, Fowler showed no signs of mental illness, according to Captain Lewis. “She seemed to be a good kid,” he said. “No criminal history. Just made a mistake. A horrible, horrible mistake.”

Fowler is now being charged with second-degree murder and child cruelty. She remained held without bond on Wednesday, and is expected to appear for a preliminary hearing on August 3.