Does Blac Chyna Already Have A New Man?

Life moves pretty fast.

2017 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty


Blac Chyna wasted no time moving on from exes. She is done with Rob Kardashian and Ferrari, but a new man is by her side.

Singer Mechie, who Chy has reportedly been hooking up with for a couple weeks, shot a video showing off a fresh ink of Chyna’s initials, “BC” tatted behind his ear. It’s usually Chyna flaunting new ink of her current lover (like her Future tattoo), but Mechie is the one doing all the showing off in this newfound relationship. See below:

Chy & Mech💞 nice tat Mech😊 – #mechie #blacchyna

A post shared by Hive🐝Navy⚓️🅱️ardi 🦄ChynaDoll+ (@melanindiamonds) on

This isn’t the first time we heard of Mechie. You may recall that he’s the guy making out with Chyna in the video that she shadily sent to Rob.

Too bad Robbie can’t do anything about his baby mama’s new love since she filed a restraining order against him.

Messy, messy.

