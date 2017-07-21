Does Blac Chyna Already Have A New Man?

Blac Chyna wasted no time moving on from exes. She is done with Rob Kardashian and Ferrari , but a new man is by her side.

Singer Mechie, who Chy has reportedly been hooking up with for a couple weeks, shot a video showing off a fresh ink of Chyna’s initials, “BC” tatted behind his ear. It’s usually Chyna flaunting new ink of her current lover (like her Future tattoo), but Mechie is the one doing all the showing off in this newfound relationship. See below:

Chy & Mech💞 nice tat Mech😊 – #mechie #blacchyna A post shared by Hive🐝Navy⚓️🅱️ardi 🦄ChynaDoll+ (@melanindiamonds) on Jul 20, 2017 at 8:16pm PDT

This isn’t the first time we heard of Mechie. You may recall that he’s the guy making out with Chyna in the video that she shadily sent to Rob.

#BlacChyna also spent some quality time with #Mechie on set of the #RakeItUp video when she wasn't hanging with #NickiMinaj. 👀 A post shared by efb. (@entertainmentforbreakfast) on Jul 20, 2017 at 8:30am PDT

Too bad Robbie can’t do anything about his baby mama’s new love since she filed a restraining order against him.

Messy, messy.

