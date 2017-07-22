“I Wish”: Jada Pinkett Smith Denies Rumors Of An Open Marriage

has batted away rumors that she and hubbyare swingers.

Will ain’t going nowhere and neither is Jada; but when you’re them, who else will measure up?

Jada’s playing a mom on the quest to get her groove back in Girls Trip, but in real life, she never lost it!

After 23 years with her hubby Will, they’ve still only got eyes for each other–despite gossip that’s been swirling around about them for years.

When she dropped by the Bravo club House with Queen Latifah for Watch What Happens! Live, one caller wanted to know about the craziest rumor about her family. Speculation that she and Will have an open relationship is the first thing that came to mind.

“Yo! I wish,” she shouted with laugh before giving a more serious answer.

“How do I keep it hot? Uh, you know–maybe–I don’t know! I mean I’m baffled really,” she admitted, adding that the pair are just a good match that enjoy exploring together.

“I really think that Will and I have amazing chemistry on a lot of different levels. We love to laugh together; we love to learn together; and we just love each other,” Jada shared. “We just have a good time together. I guess that’s the secret.”



