Bodacious In Balenciaga: Remy Ma vs. Blac Chyna

andhave been seen in the exact same outfit, but we want to know: Who wore it better?

Blac Chyna recently stepped out in a Balenciaga ensemble, proudle flaunting her assets for The Gram in a mini photoshoot before a night out.

Since she let her body do the talking, Blac scaled back on the accessories. She paired the ensemble with some blue denime booties and wrist watch.

We’ve seen this outfit somewhere else before. Back in May, Remy Ma rocked the very same two piece in her own way.

She opted for strappy blue sandals, pulled her hair up, and slipped on some glam sunglasses. She rounded out the look by tying another Balenciaga top around her waist.

