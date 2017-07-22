Legendary News Anchor Jim Vance Has Passed Away

WOL News Desk

One of D.C.’s legendary broadcasting figures has passed away.

NBC 4 Washington reports that newscaster Jim Vance has passed away.

A statement from NBC 4 Washington reads:

“We are heartbroken to announce that Jim Vance died this morning.

“For more than 45 years, Jim Vance was not only the soul of NBC4 but of the entire Washington area. His smooth voice, brilliant mind and unforgettable laugh leaves each of us with a tremendous void.

“Vance always celebrated the good and acknowledged the parts of life that didn’t go so well. That made him a great man.

“To everyone in the Washington area who is heartbroken today, please know we grieve right along with you.

“Jim loved his job, his family and Washington with all his heart, and we will all cherish the legacy he has left us forever.”

Vance made an appearance at the Ben’s Chili Bowl mural celebration in June.

Source: NBC4Washington

