Madame Tussauds Makes Changes To ‘Whitewashed’ Beyoncé Wax Figure

Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in New York City removed the figure on Thursday to “readjust” it.

Come Friday, they debuted their new spray tan version:

Madame Tussauds has "adjusted" and replaced their controversial waxwork of Beyonce: https://t.co/RtM4sEj9kp pic.twitter.com/KlfZ9X4iMt — BBC Newsbeat (@BBCNewsbeat) July 22, 2017

Now here’s the original:

Now you know what 🤔 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 18, 2017 at 8:46pm PDT

Despite these changes, there are folks who believe that this new stab at the iconic singer still ain’t right:

She still looks like a white woman of color. Just shut it down @MadameTussauds https://t.co/Q56UJsmqCS — bri (@bigshitxtalker) July 21, 2017

STILL SHIT — Twinyoncé (@BeyonceXOUK) July 22, 2017

It doesn't even look like her. I thought it was Carrie underwood — KrystalAlexis (@KrystalAlexis) July 22, 2017

can they put her away again pic.twitter.com/sXg3D9m4oB — nathan 🅴 (@grandeworld) July 21, 2017

They didn't do a damn thing to it but give it a contour. pic.twitter.com/Mf4vnCgzA5 — Jizzelle (@ozzies87) July 21, 2017

So you mean to tell me that they can get Kylie looking exactly right, down to the hyaluronic acid…. But can't get Beyonce right at AWL?? pic.twitter.com/3rXYM3U8YT — Carefree Fenty 👸🏾 (@CJINMYVA_GINA) July 21, 2017

In a statement sent to Entertainment Weekly on Friday, the museum said, “We love, respect, and enjoy a working relationship with Beyoncé. We have adjusted the styling and lighting of her figure, and she is on display at Madame Tussauds New York.”

According to New York Daily News, earlier this week there was a serious backlash to the ultra-blond wax figure — which was noticeablly thinner and much lighter than the singer. People also criticized the figure for looking like other white artists like Britney Spears, Lindsay Lohan and even actress Kaley Cuoco.

As we previously reported, over the years Madame Tussauds has been notorious for making Bey look super Caucasian.

When are they going to learn?

BEAUTIES: What do you think? Is this new version more on point?

