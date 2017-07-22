Madame Tussauds Makes Changes To ‘Whitewashed’ Beyoncé Wax Figure

After being dragged by Black Twitter for whitewashing a recent wax figure of Beyoncé, Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in New York City removed the figure on Thursday to “readjust” it.
Come Friday, they debuted their new spray tan version:
Now here’s the original:
Despite these changes, there are folks who believe that this new stab at the iconic singer still ain’t right:
In a statement sent to Entertainment Weekly on Friday, the museum said, “We love, respect, and enjoy a working relationship with Beyoncé. We have adjusted the styling and lighting of her figure, and she is on display at Madame Tussauds New York.”
According to New York Daily News, earlier this week there was a serious backlash to the ultra-blond wax figure — which was noticeablly thinner and much lighter than the singer. People also criticized the figure for looking like other white artists like Britney Spears, Lindsay Lohan and even actress Kaley Cuoco.
As we previously reported, over the years Madame Tussauds has been notorious for making Bey look super Caucasian.
When are they going to learn?
BEAUTIES: What do you think? Is this new version more on point?
