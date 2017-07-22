Mama’s Got A New Look! Alicia Keys Debuts Fluorescent Box Braids

Alicia Keys is back to braids—but this time with a colorful twist!

The Grammy-winning singer and coach for The Voice took to Instagram to show off her fluorescent orange, yellow and pink braids. Look at her glow up!

Peep her braids from the back:

Entertainment Tonight hypothesizes that new ‘do could be a hint to her next album. See, a few months ago, Keys announced she is stepping away from The Voice to concentrate on her new album, telling them that she’s “about halfway,” through the process. Either way, this is a daring protective style for the summer— and are here for her taking risks!

Keys is not the only celeb rocking orange locks.

Earlier this week, Gabby Douglas posted this sultry pic on social media, showing off her long orange and black layers.

We see you ladies!

BEAUTIES: What do you think of Alicia Keys new box braids? Hot or not?

