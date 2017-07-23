REAL 92.3's 'The Real Show'

Drake takes shots at Jay Z

Jay Z seems to be under fire from some of his fellow Hip Hop artist for the comments he made on his album about holding money to there ear. Jay Quotes… “Y’all on the ‘gram holdin’ money to your ear. There’s a disconnect we don’t call that money over here.” Drake seems to be unbothered by Hov’s comments.

