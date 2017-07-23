DJ Gemini

Dj Gemini “Disc Connect” Podcast

Dj Gemini, Dj Rico, Dj Trini & Dj Iran, all sit down and chop it up about the history of the Dj in the DMV area. Who’s on your Mt. Rushmore of DMV Dj’s ? Legendary story’s and alot more. Check out the Disc Connect.

Continue reading Dj Gemini "Disc Connect" Podcast

