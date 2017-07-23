‘Girls Trip’ Trivia, Reviews & More — Why You Have To See This Film!



Groups of girlfriends from around the country are descending on movie theaters this weekend to see the highly anticipated comedy, Girls Trip.

Slated to finish in either the #1 or 2 spot — you never know what the final box office results may be — the film has already grossed over 30.3 million domestically during its initial run (so far) opening weekend.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Leading ladies Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, and newcomer Tiffany Haddish prove that the fairer sex can be just as funny, if not more, as their male counterparts.

Recently, Radio One Richmond hosted a private screening of the film where it was met with high acclaim. Listeners from in and around RVA came to preview the movie — which felt more like a party. Viewers praised the film for its authentic portrayal of African American females friends and its jaw-dropping, belly-aching, side-splitting jokes. See all the fun in the video above.

Most importantly, don’t forget to see Girls Trip, currently in theaters now. If you’ve already seen the film let us know what you think, on social media:

For the Latest Entertainment News: Follow @kissrichmond

Latest…