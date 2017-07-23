‘Girls Trip’ Trivia, Reviews & More — Why You Have To See This Film!

Groups of girlfriends from around the country are descending on movie theaters this weekend to see the highly anticipated comedy, Girls Trip.
Slated to finish in either the #1 or 2 spot — you never know what the final box office results may be — the film has already grossed over 30.3 million domestically during its initial run (so far) opening weekend.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Leading ladies Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, and newcomer Tiffany Haddish prove that the fairer sex can be just as funny, if not more, as their male counterparts.
Recently, Radio One Richmond hosted a private screening of the film where it was met with high acclaim. Listeners from in and around RVA came to preview the movie — which felt more like a party. Viewers praised the film for its authentic portrayal of African American females friends and its jaw-dropping, belly-aching, side-splitting jokes. See all the fun in the video above.
Most importantly, don’t forget to see Girls Trip, currently in theaters now. If you’ve already seen the film let us know what you think, on social media:
For the Latest Entertainment News: Follow @kissrichmond
See Pic From Our ‘Girls Trip’ Private Movie Screening!
See Pic From Our ‘Girls Trip’ Private Movie Screening!
1. Private ‘Girls Trip’ Movie Screening!1 of 14
2. Private ‘Girls Trip’ Movie Screening!2 of 14
3. Private ‘Girls Trip’ Movie Screening!3 of 14
4. Private ‘Girls Trip’ Movie Screening!4 of 14
5. Private ‘Girls Trip’ Movie Screening!5 of 14
6. Private ‘Girls Trip’ Movie Screening!6 of 14
7. Private ‘Girls Trip’ Movie Screening!7 of 14
8. Private ‘Girls Trip’ Movie Screening!8 of 14
9. Private ‘Girls Trip’ Movie Screening!9 of 14
10. Private ‘Girls Trip’ Movie Screening!10 of 14
11. Private ‘Girls Trip’ Movie Screening!11 of 14
12. Private ‘Girls Trip’ Movie Screening!12 of 14
13. Private ‘Girls Trip’ Movie Screening!13 of 14
14. Private ‘Girls Trip’ Movie Screening!14 of 14
Latest…
- Common Donated $10,000 to Harlem’s Renaissance School of Arts
- “The 3AM Scoop” by DJ Freeez
- Monica Reminds Baltimore What Her Music Stands For At #QSummerJam 2017 [VIDEO]
- Watch Rick Ross Boss Up At #QSummerJam 2017 [VIDEO]