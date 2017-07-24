Monica Reminds Baltimore What Her Music Stands For At #QSummerJam 2017 [VIDEO]

Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!



Monica, one of Baltimore’s fav sangin’ ladies, shut down #QSummerJam 2017 with a performance of some of her biggest hits from the 90s to now, also stopping the music to share a word about the message behind the melody. Press play up top!

Click HERE for exclusive performance videos and scroll down for photos contributed by Arturo Holmes and Baltimore Paparazzi’s Lisa Stant below…

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!