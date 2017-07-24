Watch Rick Ross Boss Up At #QSummerJam 2017 [VIDEO]

Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!



The “Bossed Up” edition of #QSummerJam wouldn’t make sense without the biggest boss, Rick Ross. Press play up top to watch Mr. Rich Forever run down some of his biggest songs in Baltimore!

Click HERE for exclusive performance videos and scroll down for photos contributed by Arturo Holmes and Baltimore Paparazzi’s Lisa Stant below…

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!