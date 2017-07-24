‘Girls Trip’ Breaks Record With Impressive $30.4 Million Opening Weekend

Universal’sis the raunchy and unapologetic comedy about sisterhood and sexuality Black women have been waiting for, which makes sense why it snagged the second slot at the box office this weekend. The live-action comedy raked in a whopping $30.4 million this weekend, exceeding expectations and proving Black-female led films can be successful. It is also the highest performing live-action comedy of 2017, Complex

Girls Trip follows four besties, played by Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett, Queen Latifah and Tiffany Haddish, on a girl’s trip to Essence Festival that turns into a R-rated adventure in the streets of New Orleans. The lauded comedy has an A+ Cinemascore ranking, 89-percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an even bigger rating from Black women, who flocked to the theaters in droves to see a version of themselves on the big screen.

Thank you @Comediennemspat for the support I Love you😘 A post shared by Tiffany Haddish (@tiffanyhaddish) on Jul 23, 2017 at 3:45pm PDT

Stars of the film took to social media to celebrate.

Thank you so much for everyone else showing up and showing out for a Girls Trip! This movie is not to be missed!!!!🤣🤣🤣 — Queen Latifah (@IAMQUEENLATIFAH) July 23, 2017

Christopher Nolan’s war flick Dunkirk nabbed the No. 1 spot with a projected $50.5 million opening weekend in North America, but it was Girls Trip that won the top spot in everyone’s heart.

