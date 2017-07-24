‘Girls Trip’ Breaks Record With Impressive $30.4 Million Opening Weekend

Source: Todd Williamson / Getty
Universal’s
Girls Trip
is the raunchy and unapologetic comedy about sisterhood and sexuality Black women have been waiting for, which makes sense why it snagged the second slot at the box office this weekend. The live-action comedy raked in a whopping $30.4 million this weekend, exceeding expectations and proving Black-female led films can be successful. It is also the highest performing live-action comedy of 2017, Complex
reports
.
MUST READ: Omari Hardwick Turned Down A Role In ‘Girls Trip’
Girls Trip follows four besties, played by Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett, Queen Latifah and Tiffany Haddish, on a girl’s trip to Essence Festival that turns into a R-rated adventure in the streets of New Orleans. The lauded comedy has an A+ Cinemascore ranking, 89-percent rating on and an even bigger rating from Black women, who flocked to the theaters in droves to see a version of themselves on the big screen. Rotten Tomatoes
Stars of the film took to social media to celebrate.
Christopher Nolan’s war flick
Dunkirk nabbed the No. 1 spot with a projected $50.5 million opening weekend in North America, but it was Girls Trip that won the top spot in everyone’s heart.
RELATED STORIES:
5 Reasons To See ‘Girls Trip’
‘Girls Trip’ Exclusive Clip: Dina Smuggles Drugs On The Plane
HelloBeautiful Hosts Star-Studded Premiere Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
41 photos Launch gallery
1. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
1 of 41
2. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
2 of 41
3. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
3 of 41
4. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
4 of 41
5. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
5 of 41
6. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
6 of 41
7. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
7 of 41
8. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
8 of 41
9. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
9 of 41
10. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
10 of 41
11. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
11 of 41
12. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
12 of 41
13. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
13 of 41
14. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
14 of 41
15. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
15 of 41
16. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
16 of 41
17. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
17 of 41
18. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
18 of 41
19. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
19 of 41
20. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
20 of 41
21. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
21 of 41
22. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
22 of 41
23. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
23 of 41
24. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
24 of 41
25. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
25 of 41
26. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
26 of 41
27. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
27 of 41
28. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
28 of 41
29. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
29 of 41
30. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
30 of 41
31. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
31 of 41
32. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
32 of 41
33. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
33 of 41
34. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
34 of 41
35. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
35 of 41
36. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
36 of 41
37. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
37 of 41
38. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
38 of 41
39. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
39 of 41
40. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
40 of 41
41. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
41 of 41