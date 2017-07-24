Another Woman Reportedly Files Lawsuit Claiming Usher Gave Her Herpes

It seems likeis once again headed to court due to his alleged sex habits. According to TMZ , another woman has come out against the 38-year-old singer, saying he gave her herpes without disclosing his status before they had sex.

The unnamed Jane Doe initially filed a lawsuit saying she hooked up with Usher on April 16, 2016 at her home in Atlanta. The suit said there was some heavy petting, kissing and oral sex. They eventually had intercourse to which the women says Usher wore a condom. However, 12 days later they hooked up again in New Orleans, ,they did not use a condom.

The recent news of Usher saying he had herpes in past legal docs caused Jane Doe to reconsider her health. She initially had no knowledge of whether she was infected with the virus or not, but this didn’t stop her from suing. She filed legal docs last week, suing Usher for negligence, battery and emotional distress. She initially sought $10 million in damages.

Now, she’s gotten tested for herpes and came back positive, according to TMZ. This caused her to up her number to $40 million. She wants the first $20 mil from the “Yeah” singer for emotional harm and medical bills. She wants the second $20 mil for punitive damages.

Usher has yet to respond to the lawsuit, but considering lawyers like Lisa Bloom are after him, things seem to be spiraling downhill for the pop star. We’ll keep you updated as more news surfaces.

