Woman Claims R. Kelly Tried To Lure Her Into His Alleged Sex Cult

The unidentified young woman says the singer failed to successfully lure her into his life, despite giving her cash and promising to jump-start her career. The woman claims she met Kelly backstage at one of his shows in December 2016, when she was just 20 years old, after getting a wristband from someone in his crew. The R&B singer reportedly gave her his number and they exchanged calls and texts. He eventually promised to help her become an actress and model.

According to TMZ, Kelly invited her to his Georgia home and told her to “wear something sexy.” The woman says she brought a friend, but things got creepy when she discovered that no phones were allowed and suddenly she was escorted to the singer’s bedroom. Kells then allegedly asked her to strut around and pose like a model and convinced her to take sexy photos. She says he paid her $200 when she left and told her to use it to buy black lingerie, heels and red lipstick for her next visit, which she did. Although she’s adamant that she never had sex with the star, the young women did go back to R. Kelly’s place two more times, alone, but each time he got more aggressive and controlling.

She claims he pressured her into posing nude, but the last straw was in February. He reportedly sent her a one-way ticket to live with him in L.A., warning her not to bring a friend. She says she felt uneasy and told her mother, who nixed the trip all together.

R. Kelly has yet to comment on any claims regarding his alleged sex cult. However, the singer is reportedly under FBI investigation following the allegations.