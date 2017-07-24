Report: Usher Could Face More Lawsuits After Herpes Revelation

‘s personal life was put on blast last Wednesday when news surfaced that he allegedly gave a woman herpes. The 38-year-old singer reportedly paid the woman $1.1 million in 2012 to settle a lawsuit she filed against him. Despite the embarrassment of the news, it seemed Usher was done with the situation. Now, according to celebrity lawyer, more women are coming forward about their encounters with the pop star — and lawyering up.

“Several women have reached out to me in the last week, claiming that Usher had unprotected sex with them since his 2009 herpes diagnosis,” Lisa told HollywoodLife.com. Also, see Lisa’s tweet below:

Endangering women's health by having unprotected sex with herpes? Three women have now reached out to me about Usher. Stay tuned. — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) July 23, 2017

In many states, if you don’t tell your sexual partner about an STD and they contract the disease, you can face a civil lawsuit, according to STDCheck.com. “In New York, the law states that a person has a duty to warn about an STD,” the site said. In California, you can face felony charges if you expose someone to an STD without warning them.”

This could get messy. We’ll keep you updated if more news surfaces.

