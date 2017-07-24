Charlize Theron On Incident With Tia Mowry: ‘I’m Not An Eye Roller, But I Would Be Like, ‘F*ck Off”

Remember that time Tia Mowry said she had a not-so-friendly encounter with Charlize Theron as Soul Cycle ? Well Charlize recently opened up about the incident when asked about it on Watch What Happens Live.

“Did you roll your eyes at Tia Mowry?” WWHL host Andy Cohen, who admitted that he’s obsessed with the story, questioned. “I’m really nice at SoulCycle, actually, because once my endorphins kick in I’m actually almost too friendly,” she continued. “I’m always touching people, like, ‘Hey!’

When he inquired again, she responded ”I’m not an eye roller, but I would be like, “F*ck off,” she added.

Theron never quite answers the question but it’s clear neither Theron or Mowry are stressing it. After the whole thing went viral, Tia explained it was blown out of proportion.

“I do not know Charlize,” Mowry said. “I absolutely love her, she’s my ‘Woman Crush Wednesday,’ you can even see it on my Instagram!”

Watch it below:

