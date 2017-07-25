Lil Uzi Vert Goes Wild At Bud Light Summer Jamz 20 [VIDEO]

Lil Uzi Vert came through the D and completely killed it! He brought the energy to the Joe Louis Arena on Sunday night for Bud Light Summer Jamz 20. His set included fan favorites like Do What I Want, Money Longer and of course his number one single, XO Tour Life.

The highlight of the performance was when he asked his DJ to pull back up XO Tour Life so the crowd could sing it to him. That is when he threw the mic to a fan to sing-a-long.

