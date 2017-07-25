‘See Detroit Like We Do’ Ad Featuring Mostly White People Causes Outrage

I wish this surprised me. I tweeted abt why we are leaving MI yesterday. The anti-Blackness here is too think to… https://t.co/dxA33fQ2D2 — Leslie Mac (@LeslieMac) July 24, 2017

If you caught the ad campaign for Dan Gilbert’s Bedrock Detroit company, you might have thought Detroit was all White. The advertisement reads, “See Detroit like we do” with a picture of a non-melinated crowd.

The ad appeared on a building Gilbert owns in downtown Detroit. Whoever thought of the ad must have missed the stat that Detroit is about 83 percent Black and 10 percent White, according to the 2010 U.S. Census Bureau.

This year also marks the 50th anniversary of the uprising between Black people and police in Detroit, which lasted five days and resulted in more than 40 deaths. Parts of the incident will be covered in Detroit, which hits theaters August 4.

Angry Detroit residents and other users took to Twitter to express their outrage over the Bedrock Detroit ad. See below:

Detroit is 85% Black. This poster is 0% Black. pic.twitter.com/zsro697ZYN — Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) July 23, 2017

This is what happens when there is no diversity in C-suite levels and in your marketing leadership @QuickenLoans @BedrockDetroit pic.twitter.com/2VD5R20ryN — Deadra Rahaman (@DeadraRahaman) July 23, 2017

"See Detroit like we do: gentrified" https://t.co/N0VLc2mX9v — Alante of Wakanda (@MidnightTurban) July 24, 2017

This is an ad from @BedrockDetroit – a real estate company. Look at their ad. Notice what's missing? They don't see black people in Detroit. pic.twitter.com/SDZPZg35S7 — Abed A. Ayoub (@aayoub) July 23, 2017

Given the 🎶 history of Detroit (Motown), strange to see a white guy with horn, suggesting it's a musical place but erasing black 🎶 culture. — Susan Hatch (@SusaMorgan) July 23, 2017

It says "see Detroit like we do". They probably see it as the picture vividly shows. #GentrificationIsOnTheWay — Bitch McConnell (@tiffmc1013) July 24, 2017

After the backlash, Gilbert posted a public apology on Facebook. See below:

